Bihar health department on alert after rise in viral fever cases

Bihar health department is on alert after viral fever cases among children rose in several districts of the state triggering panic among parents, who are rushing to hospitals with their wards after two recent child deaths at a village in Saran sparked fears of a possible onset of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, said officials monitoring the situation.

The department has sent dedicated medical teams, comprising doctors, including microbiologists and phlebotomists to collect blood samples to Siwan, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, and rural areas of Patna to control the situation.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, the executive director of the Bihar state health committee, said: “Cases related to viral fever, cough-cold, pneumonia, etc have been registered in large numbers. Hence, we have alerted the health officials of every district. They have been asked to be present in the hospitals and take care of kids.”

Doctors from the integrated disease surveillance programme (IDSP) unit on Tuesday visited Muzaffarpur, which has witnessed a spike in the admission of children with viral fever.

At present, 30 children are admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) Muzaffarpur while 75 children are in different private hospitals. Some of them have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

In Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), 122 children are currently admitted to NICU and PICU wards and 13 of them are having pneumonia.

Around 80 minor patients are admitted to Nalanda Medical College and hospitals (NMCH) and 18 of them are having symptoms of pneumonia.

The state health department has directed all medical colleges and hospitals to prepare a list of viral infection cases at their facilities on a daily basis, said, officials.

Due to rising cases of viral fever and pneumonia, parents are hesitating to send their children for off-line classes to school. Due to this, several schools on Wednesday decided to take examinations online for classes 1 to 5 in Patna.