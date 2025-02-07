Bihar Guv Arif Mohammad Khan visits Maha Kumbh

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, during his visit to Mahakumbh on Friday, praised India’s Sanatan culture, calling it magnificent while touring the Sangam.

He noted that Mahakumbh reflects the unity of Sanatan culture.

On the second day of his Prayagraj visit, Khan stated that unity is the core ideal of India’s Sanatan culture, where all differences disappear.

He said our culture teaches us to see every human in their divine form, realizing that “human form is indeed the form of the divine.”

He added that Mahakumbh showcases how India’s traditions bring people together, as even strangers here participate with a shared sense of unity.

The Bihar governor emphasized the need to preserve the culture of India with its heritage, ideals, and values. “These values”, he said, “unite our society together and strengthen the spirit of harmony”.