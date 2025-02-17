Bihar govt will pay in polls for ignoring students’ demand, warns Khan Sir

The BPSC aspirants held another march in Patna on Monday demanding re-examination of the 70th Preliminary Test (PT) conducted on 13 December 2024 and 4 January 2025.

Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, a teacher and YouTuber, joined the protesting students and demanded that the Bihar government should conduct an in-depth inquiry into the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and hold re-examination of the BPSC 70th Preliminary Test (PT).

Advertisement

He said, “Everyone knows that the exam was rigged. The sooner the government accepts it, the better it will be for them. This fight is for the future of the students, and we are not going to back down until our demands are met.”

Advertisement

Khan Sir, the founder of the popular ‘Khan Global Studies’ coaching centre, said neither he nor any other teacher supporting the two-month-old struggle of the BPSC aspirants has any political aspirations. They have been making this demand for the benefit of the students as well as for the government.

“We are making the demand for the benefit of the government. If re-examination is held, it would benefit the ruling parties. Otherwise they will have to face the consequences as assembly elections will be conducted later this year. The government will have to face the anger of the youth,” he added.

On Thursday, Khan Sir claimed that he has got a proof of rigging in the BPSC 70th PT examination and said that instead of printing a new set of question papers for the examination held on 4 January, the BPSC used the remaining set of question papers printed for the examination held on 13 December, 2024.

The BPSC had rejected the allegations and stated that some coaching operators are spreading confusion and asked BPSC aspirants to remain alert.

Khan Sir repeated his claim again on Monday and challenged the government to release the treasury report of Gaya and Nawada to prove him wrong. “I am confident the government will conduct the re-examination as we have presented the evidence in the High Court. The court will order in the favour of students,” he said.