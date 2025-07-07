Bihar electoral roll revision a BJP conspiracy to remove Dalit, minority names from voter list, alleges Congress

Amid a row over the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Opposition Congress on Monday alleged that the move is a BJP conspiracy to remove Dalits and minority names from the voter list.

“The BJP’s conspiracy to remove the names of persons from Scheduled Castes, Backward classes, minorities, or the poor, who are traditionally opposed to them, is unacceptable to us,” said senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari.

The Congress further stated that the move will be challenged in the Supreme Court.

“If the Election Commission, at the behest of the BJP, wants to remove the names of voters, it will be challenged in the Supreme Court,” he added.

Notably, a non-profit NGO has already moved a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the poll panel’s electoral roll revision exercise. Congress’ alliance partner in Bihar, the RJD, has also challenged it in the top court.

Meanwhile, Bihar Congress leader Manoj Kumar said that the INDIA alliance is ready to fight against the roll revision.

“The Election Commission will have to step back, as the people’s interests always come first. We will not let dictatorship prevail in this country,” he told a news agency.

He also announced a “Chakka Jam” later this week to protest against the poll body’s decision.

“We will be doing a ‘Chakka Jam’ (road blockade) on the 9th (July) to register our protest and it is going to be a very big one, such a protest has not happened in our country so far,” he added.