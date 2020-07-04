Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the BJP party workers via videoconferencing on Saturday praised the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over their fight against the deadly coronavirus.

“Many people were saying that COVID-19 will spread faster in eastern parts of the country due to high temperatures. But you all have proved it wrong,” PM Modi said in Bhojpuri after reviewing relief works by Bihar BJP during the lockdown.

PM Modi after reviewing relief works by BJP workers amid the lockdown said, “Several of our workers despite knowing the danger, kept working in the service of people and lost their lives. I pay my tributes to all of them & express condolences to their families.”

“This is the biggest ‘sewa yajna’ in human history. I urge you to prepare Digital booklets documenting the relief works, at mandal, district, state & country levels. The booklets should be in at least 3 languages,” PM Modi said to the workers.

“We always believed power to be a medium for service in politics. We never made power a medium for our gain. Selfless service has always been our pledge, our values,” he added.

Asserting that his party BJP represents people from all sections of the society, PM said, “The world must notice that BJP has 52 Dalit and 43 adivasi MPs. More than 113 BJP MPs are from backward class. More than 150 adivasi MLAs belong to BJP. It shows that our party truly represents all sections of society.”

Further praising the party workers for their work amid the lockdown, he said, “In several states, our karyakartas knew that they were taking risks, but continued with full dedication during this pandemic. Some workers even lost their lives while serving the people and the nation. I want to pay my respects to these people and their families.”