Even as the Opposition has sought for a high-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Covid testing in Bihar, such stories have already made headlines in the past.

There are plenty of incidents reported in the past where test reports of the people changed swiftly within 24 hours days, raising a big question mark over the credibility of the tests being conducted in the state.

However, the first such incident which deserves special mention is the one reported from a government high school from Munger district last month. As already reported in the media, a total of 22 students enrolled in the school tested positive during the random testing in the school premises when the school reopened on 8 January.

Very strangely, all the students tested “Negative” in the second test conducted by the same health authorities in the next 24 hours! Another such report relates to Vaishali district.

A youth from Raghopur village in the district had died at the Patna-AIIMS in April last. The hospital report declared him positive after which several hospitals in the state capital were sealed since he had got himself admitted there for treatment before being finally shifted to AIIMS.

But what was strange, the second test conducted after his death declared him negative.Even more incident took place in Patna where a senior district health official tested negative following rapid antigen test even though he had Covid symptoms. But his family members didn’t trust this report and exerted pressures on the official to undergo RT-PCR test.

Their apprehension proved true when the man tested positive for the virus during the second test, prompting to officials to go for home quarantine. In another incident reported from Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna, 11 persons from Siwan districts were declared positive following the test last year.

Subsequently, they were shifted to Patnabased Nalanda Medical College and Hospital and second testshowed negative results!