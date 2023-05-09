Bihar CM meets Patnaik amid speculation of Opposition unity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik here on Tuesday amid ongoing efforts to forge a united opposition front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It is pertinent to note here that Patnaik has been persistently maintaining ‘equidistance from the Congress and the BJP’ but has all along supported the BJP-led NDA government inside and outside Parliament.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had met Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar. After the meeting, they said to have discussed the need to strengthen the federal structure.

Kumar had earlier met prominent opposition leaders in Delhi, including those from the Congress and the Left parties in an attempt to unite opposition parties.

Kumar also met West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in the last week of April.