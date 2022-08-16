Bihar cabinet expansion: Tej Pratap Yadav, others take oath as ministers

As Bihar’s cabinet expansion takes place today, Teshashvi Yadav’s brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav (both JDU), Alok Mehta (both RJD) and Afaque Alam (Congress) took oath in first batch of expansion.

Besides, JD(U) MLA Leshi Singh Shravan Kumar, Ashok Choudhary, Surendra Prasad Yadav and Ramanand Yadav (both RJD) took oath in second batch of Bihar cabinet expansion

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Rajendra Mandapam inside Raj Bhawan here.

The RJD announced the names of 15 MLAs for the cabinet and included Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

Other RJD MLAs are: Kumar Sarwajeet, Lalit Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Alok Mehta (MLC), Anita Devi, Surendra Ram, Samir Mahaseth, Shahnawaz Ahmed, Momammad Shamim, Kartik Master (MLC), Ramanand Yadav, Chandrashekher Yadav, Sudhakar Singh and Jitendra Rai.

After breaking alliance with the BJP, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister and Tejashwi Yadav as the Deputy Chief Minister on August 10.

Kumar had broken away from the BJP and formed a government with the RJD and other parties earlier this month. The Chief Minister and his deputy–RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav – took oath on August 10.

Janata Dal (United) on August 9 unanimously decided to snap ties with the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s party joined hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in a stunning switch of power.

It was in 2020 when the BJP- JD(U) combined won the Assembly election for Bihar and Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister, despite BJP being the single largest party.

CM Nitish Kumar had deserted the NDA for the first time in 2013 after Narendra Modi became the coalition’s Prime Ministerial candidate and then again ditched his coalition with the RJD-Congress combine in 2017 to walk back into the NDA camp.

