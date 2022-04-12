Bihar bypolls: Braving heat, voters turn up in large numbers

Braving the scorching Sun, a large number of voters were queuing up at polling booths in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district as voting for the by-election to Bochahan Assembly constituency got underway on Tuesday morning.

According to the Election Commission, 11.20 per cent voting was registered in first two hours of polling at 9 a.m. Polling began at 7 a.m. in 350 polling booths across the constituency. Despite high temperature, women were stepping out of their houses to exercise their franchise since morning.

Several voters claimed that they are casting votes for a change of government in the state. Asked whether one seat would make a difference, they replied that it would be enough to indicate that people are wanting a change of government in the state.

Bochahan Assembly constituency has 29,0764 voters, including 15,3078 male and 13,7382 female voters, as per an official of Election Commission of Bihar. There are 13 candidates including three female candidates in the fray.

The voting for the by-election of Bochahan Assembly seat is taking place due to the death of Musafir Paswan, a VIP MLA on November 24, 2021. After his demise due to illness, the seat became vacant.

There is a triangular contest in Bochahan where RJD has given the seat to Amar Paswan, son of Late Musafir Paswan. He is being mainly challenged by Beby Kumari of BJP and Dr Geeta Kumari of VIP. Geeta is a daughter of veteran Dalit leader Ramai Ram.

Bochahan Assembly constituency has 22 blocks and 285 polling booths all in the rural area. Counting of votes will take place on April 16.