Witnessing the biggest single-day spike so far, India on Friday recorded 7,466 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus in 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 1,65,799.

As many as 175 deaths have been recorded in the same period taking the toll to 4,706, surpassing China’s reported toll of 4,638.

With this massive spike in Coronavirus infections, India has emerged as the ninth worst-hit country in the world by pandemic.

While China was the first country to report disease last December and recorded over 84,000 total cases so far, India that reported its first case in January end, now has 1,65,799 cases that is more than Turkey’s (1,60,979).

The only matter of relief for India is that it has shown a 42.88 per cent recovery with 71,105 of the patients, who contracted the disease, being cured and sent back home.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu showed jump of around 1,000 cases as Maharashtra continued to contribute a lion’s share, as it remains the worst hit state reporting 59,546 cases so far. Tamil Nadu now has 19,372 and Delhi 16,281 cases.

Gujarat reported 15,562 cases, Rajasthan 8,067, Madhya Pradesh 7,453 and Uttar Pradesh 7,170.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of deaths at 1982, followed by Gujarat (960), Madhya Pradesh (321) and Delhi at the third place with 316 fatalities.

Kerala which had almost flattened the Coronavirus curve, is witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases – 1,088 with eight patients succumbing to the virus in the state.

India is currently in the fourth phase of lockdown which will end on May 31. Cases spiked at a record rate during lockdown 4.0 that allowed much relaxations.