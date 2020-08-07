India’s Coronavirus tally crossed the 20 lakh-mark on Friday after recording the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases in 24 hours. As many as 886 patients succumbed to the infection in the same period.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active and 13,78,106 cured cases. The death toll has climbed to 41,585, said the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The recovery rate has been on a steady rise and stood at 67.98 per cent this morning.

India’s Coronavirus tally had crossed 10 lakh cases on July 17.

India has crossed 20 lakh coronavirus cases in 190 days after Kerala reported the first patient on January 30.

Meanwhile, five states reported the highest number of patients in the last 24 hours – Maharashtra (11,514), Andhra Pradesh (10,328), Karnataka (6,805), Tamil Nadu (5,684) and Uttar Pradesh (4,586).

With 4.79 lakh cases, Maharashtra remains the worst hit state. The state reported its biggest single-day jump in infections on Thursday. More than 16,000 patients have died so far.

Meanwhile, India is the third worst-hit country in terms of cases behind Brazil, which has more than 29 lakh cases and the US with close to 50 lakh cases.

At the global front, the total number of Coronavirus cases rose to 18,908,111, with deaths reaching 710,318, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.