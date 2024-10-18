Bhutan Minister meets Manohar Lal on hydropower projects

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Bhutan Lyonpo Gem Tshering and Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal met here on Friday and discussed strengthening longstanding cooperation between the two nations in the hydropower sector.

The key points of their discussions included the Puna-1 Hydroelectric Power (HEP) Project. The two sides discussed enhancing their collaboration to further boost energy production from this project. They deliberated on tariff finalization for the Puna-2 project also.

The two leaders explored potential avenues for future cooperation in energy generation. Mr Manohar Lal reaffirmed India’s commitment to furthering hydropower development with Bhutan, noting that “more power means more happiness.”

He assured full support to Bhutan in this critical area of collaboration, underscoring the strategic and mutually beneficial nature of these projects.

India and Bhutan share a robust partnership in the hydropower sector, with several key projects contributing significantly to Bhutan’s economy and providing renewable energy to India.

The meeting marked another step forward in deepening bilateral relations and enhancing regional energy security through sustainable energy cooperation.