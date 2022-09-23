Bhupinder Hooda meets Sonia Gandhi ahead of Congress presidential election

Ahead of Congress presidential election, Bhupinder Hooda, Haryana Congress leader on Friday met INC interim President Sonia Gandhi.

This comes before the presidential election for the party. Congress leader Hooda said, “In our meeting today, we spoke about the party and how to strengthen it. She said that she has a neutral stand regarding the Congress president election.”

The timeline for the impending election for Congress President was published by Madhusudan Mistry, general secretary of the Congress, via an official announcement on Thursday.

Elections for the party’s new president are scheduled to take place on October 17 across the PCC, with results being made public on October 19 just after the results have been tallied. The deadline for submitting nominations for the position of president is September 30.

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister on Friday, confirmed that he would run for the post of the Congress president and also said that Rahul Gandhi has stated emphatically that “no member of the Gandhi family” will become the next party leader.

Gehlot, who is in Kerela to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, told the media persons, “I said earlier that I will request him (Rahul Gandhi) to accept this post when all the Congress Committees are passing resolutions in this regard. He made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family will become the next chief. He said he has decided this due to some reasons, a non-Gandhi family member will become the party chief.”

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi emphasised the party’s “one person, one post” rule and said he thought the Udaipur declaration’s commitment would be upheld in the contest for the top position.

Shashi Tharoor, a party member, and MP, has also expressed interest in running for office and met Sonia Gandhi on Monday. He spoke with Madhusudan Mistry, the head of the Congress Central Election Authority, on Wednesday.

There are rumours that Manish Tewari, a former union minister, is also contending for the position of Congress party leader.

(With inputs from ANI)