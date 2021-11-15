Bhupesh Baghel says killings of 26 naxals will affect their movement

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that the killing of 26 Naxals in the Gadchiroli encounter will affect the Naxal movement, adding this will help in controlling their movement.

“Big leaders of Naxalites are either being arrested or they are being killed. Earlier, a big Naxalite leader was also caught in Jharkhand. In Gadchiroli, on the border of Chhattisgarh also 26 Naxals including a Naxalite leader were killed. This will affect the Naxal movement and very soon we will be able to control the Naxalites.”

Top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde with Rs 50 lakh bounty on his head was among the 26 Naxals killed in an encounter with police in the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district on Saturday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday.

Total 26 bodies were recovered which includes 20 gents and 6 ladies.

Three police personal who received minor injuries have been hospitalized.

The top Naxals who were killed include the head of MMC zone Milind Teltumbde, who had a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head, and Korchi Dalam Commander Kishan/Jaiman with Rs 8 lakh reward on him.

The search operation is underway and some bodies are yet to be identified.