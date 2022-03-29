Bhopal sizzles at 40-degree Celsius

The City of Lakes, Bhopal, on Monday witnessed scorching heat with day temperature at around 40-degree Celsius (39.8) against 38.7-degree Celsius recorded on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal would witness a 2-3-degree rise in temperature in the next few days. It has been predicted that the day temperature in most parts of the state would be 41-44-degree Celsius.

The Met officials in Bhopal office said the city’s temperature is likely to cross the 40-degree mark by the end of this week.

Day temperature in almost the entire state touched 40-degree Celsius on Monday, while in some other parts it crossed the 43-degree Celsius mark, according to data shared by the Met department’s regional office Bhopal on Monday evening.

As per the Met department, Khargone district was the hottest in the state with maximum temperature at 43.3-degree Celsius, followed by Narmadapuram at 42.3, Kahndwa 42.1, Damoh 41, Nowgaon 41, Rajgarh 41, Ratlam 41, Khajuraho 40.8, Gwalior 40.6, Guna 40.4 and Shajapur 40.

The Met department has predicted that there would be no relief from the scorching heat and extreme heat-wave conditions are likely to persist for the next few days.