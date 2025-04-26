Bhopal markets shut for half day to protest Pahalgam attack

Major markets in Bhopal and some other cities like Indore in Madhya Pradesh remained closed for half a day on Saturday in protest against Tuesday’s terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir.

In the state capital, the Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) announced the shutdown, calling it a tribute to the victims and a united stand against terrorism.

Shops and other business establishments across major commercial areas, including New Market, Chowk Bazaar, M P Nagar, Itwara Market, and 10 Number Market, remained shut till noon.

BCCI president Tejkul Singh Pali announced the decision, saying that the gesture expresses solidarity with the families of the victims and sends a strong message against terrorism.

The BCCI also held a tribute meeting at its office in the Koh-e-Fiza locality of Bhopal to pay homage to the victims. A large number of businesspersons, shopkeepers, and traders of the city attended the meeting.

Essential services remained functional during the bandh.