Bhopal gas tragedy: Toxic waste reaches destination

About 340 metric tonnes of toxic waste, lying in the Union Carbide factory for 40 years since the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, was finally removed on Wednesday night and it reached its destination Pithampur for incineration at around 4.30 AM on Thursday.

The waste was transported in 12 special container trucks that had set out on their 250-km journey to Pithampur near Indore through a specially created green corridor at around 9 pm on Wednesday.

The MP High Court on 3 December 2024 had set a four-week deadline to shift the toxic waste from the factory.

According to official figures, about 5,500 people were killed and five lakh injured in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which occurred due to the leak of MIC (Methyl Isocyanate) gas from the Union Carbide pesticide factory in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984. It is termed to be one of the world’s worst industrial disasters.