Bhopal Archbishop condoles Pope Francis’ death, recalls his journey from chemist to pontiff

Bhopal Archbishop Durairaj on Monday condoled the death of Pope Francis, highlighting that the late pontiff had earned a degree in Chemistry and worked as a chemist before becoming a Jesuit priest.

“Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he was raised in a modest family. Initially pursuing a career as a chemist, he soon felt a deeper calling,” the Archbishop said.

According to Archbishop Durairaj, before becoming a Jesuit priest, Pope Francis earned a degree in Chemistry from the University of Buenos Aires and worked as a chemist.

“He consistently advocated for welcoming refugees, urged global leaders to end wars, and reminded all of us of the sacredness of life and the importance of protecting our common home,” the Archbishop said in his condolence message.

The pontiff was expected to visit India next year, but the visit could not materialize after he passed away around 7:35 am on Monday.

Durairaj said the Pope’s passing was an immense loss not only for the Catholic community but for the entire world.

“The death of Pope Francis is a moment of great sorrow, but his memory and mission will live on. As the Archbishop of Bhopal, I offer my heartfelt condolences and pray that his soul may rest in eternal peace,” Durairaj stated in his message.