Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday launched his political party named ‘Azad Samaj Party’ on the day that marks the birth anniversary of Dalit leader Kanshi Ram.

After announcing his debut in politics, Azad tweeted in Hindi, “Sahab Kanshi Ram tera mission adhoora, Azad Samaj Party karegi poora (The incomplete mission of Kanshi Ram will be completed by Azad Samaj Party).”

साहब कांशीराम तेरा मिशन अधूरा

आज़ाद समाज पार्टी करेगी पूरा। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) March 15, 2020

Today marks the 86th birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram who founded Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and was also a mentor of Mayawati.

Bhim Army is known for being vocal for the Dalits in the country, and supporting the protests against CAA has brought it on the same page with the Muslim community on the issue.

In Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has been the flag bearer of the Dalits and the entering of the Bhim Army in active politics may shake its ground which is out of power in the state since 2012.

However, Azad has showed willingness to work with BSP chief as he was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “Mayawati ji cannot do everything on her own. She has been working for a long time. And this is why we are here to help us in the movement. In politics, no one is an enemy for a long time, and with her blessings, we can settle ourselves in power.”

It was also reported that Mayawati will keep a close watch on the activities of the Bhim Army.

Interestingly, it was also reported that the Bhim Army chief is in contact with some of the BSP leaders, trying to induce them in their party.

During his visit to Lucknow on March 2, the Bhim Army chief had indicated that for the UP Assembly elections, he would join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a united front launched by five small political parties in Uttar Pradesh.

Azad was recently in news during the anti-CAA protests, as he was detained in Delhi on December 21 for participating in an anti-CAA rally.

Later he was granted bail on January 17, but was again detained in Hyderabad after few days.