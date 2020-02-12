Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad on Wednesday called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on February 23 against a Supreme Court ruling that states were not bound to provide reservation in promotion and appointments in public employment and also reservation for appointments and promotions to public posts is “not a fundamental right.”

In a major judgement, on February 9, the Supreme Court ruled that reservation for appointments and promotions to public posts is “not a fundamental right”.

The apex court in its ruling stated that there is “no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions”, and also no court can order a state government to provide for reservation to SC/STs.

“In view of the law laid down by this Court, there is no doubt that the State Government is not bound to make reservations. There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the Court directing the State Government to provide reservations,” a bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said.

He urged MPs and MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes to build pressure on the government to bring an ordinance to nullify the ruling.

Aazad said his outfit will hold a march from Mandi House to Parliament on February 16 to press for its demands.

Earlier, the Bhim Army chief Azad was in news for detention in Hyderabad on January 27, evening ahead of planned protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, was sent back to Delhi.

Azad’s detention came 10 days after his release on bail from the Tihar Jail in Delhi. He was arrested by the Delhi police on December 20 on charges of inciting people during the anti-CAA protest. He was held when he tried to take out a march from the Jamia Masjid to Jantar Mantar.