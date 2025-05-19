Bharatiya Kisan Sangh protests fake FIRs; authorities assure withdrawal

Farmers led by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, the Kisan wing of the RSS, held a dharna at the SDM headquarters in Rampura Dabari, near Jaipur, to protest the lodging of allegedly false FIRs against 10 of the Sangh’s office bearers.

A large number of farmers gathered at the SDM office on the outskirts of the state capital on Monday. They held a demonstration and raised slogans against what they termed fake cases for “obstructing official work at the SDM office premises.”

The FIRs were lodged by the Deputy Tehsildar of Rampura Dabari against 10 Sangh office bearers, including the state general secretary of the Sangh, Dr Sanwar Mal Solet.

Speakers at the protest, including state president Kalu Ram Bagra and Prant Prachar Pramukh Dr Lokesh Kumar Chandel, expressed concern over the FIRs, calling them part of a conspiracy to “muffle the voice of farmers.”

They stated that Sangh activists regularly visit SDM and Tehsildar offices to raise concerns about corruption and highlight farmers’ grievances and demands.

“This is not being tolerated by some officials, and hence the Deputy Tehsildar filed FIRs against us. However, we will continue to raise our voice against corruption and anti-people, anti-farmer actions of the authorities,” said one of the protest leaders.

Later, officials assured the withdrawal of the FIRs against the 10 Sangh members. Based on this assurance, the dharna was suspended, Chandel confirmed.