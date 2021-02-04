Bharat Ratna and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Wednesday came out in the support of the government over the tweets by international pop star Rihanna, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and other international public figures over the farmers’ protests.

With this, the 91-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has joined the long list of celebrities and lawmakers from India in support of the government’s stand on the ongoing farmers’ protests.

The recipient of the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan, and Bharat Ratna, “God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar too joined celebrities in their support for the government.

Sachin tweeted on Wednesday, “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation.”

Reacting sharply to the tweets by celebrities, lawmakers, and other individuals from outside India in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest, the Central Government, through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that it is “unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests and derail them.”

The MEA has issued a detailed statement stating that the farm laws in question were passed by the Parliament of India only after a “full debate and discussion” to improve and reform the Indian agricultural sector.

Anurag Srivastava, the Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs posted a Press Statement on the said comments on the farmers’ protests on the official Twitter handle of the Ministry.

World-renowned teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has extended her support to the farmers saying that she stands in solidarity with the farmers.

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Thunberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The teen activist’s post on the micro-blogging site came after Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre’s crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

“Why aren’t we talking about this?!”, wrote Rihanna, as she added the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the micro-blogging site.