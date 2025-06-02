‘Bharat Gen’, India’s first-of-its-kind multilingual AI model, launched

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, on Monday, launched ‘Bharat Gen’, India’s first-of-its-kind Large Language Model (LLM) that supports multiple languages to revolutionize AI development across India’s linguistic and cultural spectrum.

Developed domestically, the platform integrates text, speech, and image modalities, offering seamless AI solutions across 22 Indian languages.

Advertisement

The AI model was launched in Delhi during the ‘BharatGen Summit’, a generative AI and LLM-focused summit and hackathon.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch, the minister said the initiative would empower critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance by delivering region-specific AI solutions that understand and serve every Indian.

Highlighting the utility of AI in telemedicine, Singh noted that AI-driven virtual doctors could fluently communicate in a patient’s native language, helping build comfort and trust, especially in remote areas connecting with super-speciality hospitals. “It not only builds trust but has a placebo-like psychological effect, enabling better care in remote regions connected with superspeciality hospitals across India,” he added.

He also noted that multilingual feedback platforms like CPGRAMS are enhancing citizen engagement and grievance redressal, unleashing the potential of generative AI in grassroots governance.

Developed under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) and implemented through TIH Foundation for IoT and IoE at IIT Bombay, BharatGen aims to revolutionize AI development across India’s linguistic and cultural spectrum, the official document stated. The initiative is supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and brings together leading academic institutions, experts, and innovators on one platform, boosting India’s AI ecosystem.