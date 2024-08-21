Logo

Logo

# India

Bharat Bandh: Normalcy prevails across the state

Daily life across the state remained largely unaffected, with schools, offices, and businesses operating as usual.

Statesman News Service | Guwahati | August 21, 2024 4:53 pm

Bharat Bandh: Normalcy prevails across the state

SC, ST and OBC organisation members protest against the Supreme Court ruling on SC and ST reservations (ANI photo)

In Assam, the Bharat Bandh called by 21 groups to protest the Supreme Court’s August 1 decision on SC-ST reservations had minimal impact on Wednesday, August 21.

Daily life across the state remained largely unaffected, with schools, offices, and businesses operating as usual.

Reports indicated near-full attendance in educational institutions and workplaces.

Advertisement

Transportation services were also unaffected, with road traffic flowing smoothly and long-distance buses and trains running on schedule.

The bandh, aimed at opposing the Supreme Court’s ruling, which the protesting groups claim weakens the principles of community-based reservation, failed to garner significant support in Assam, resulting in little to no disruption throughout the day.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Bharat Bandh sees mixed response in Chhattisgarh

While the Congress extended moral support to the bandh, local business communities in Chhattisgarh were divided. The Bastar Chamber of Commerce supported the bandh but the Raipur Chamber of Commerce refrained from backing the protest.