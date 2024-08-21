Bharat Bandh: Normalcy prevails across the state

Bharat bandh evokes mixed reaction in UP
While markets, business establishments, schools, and offices functioned as usual, there was some disruption on highways in certain areas due to road blockades by protesters.
Daily life across the state remained largely unaffected, with schools, offices, and businesses operating as usual.
In Assam, the Bharat Bandh called by 21 groups to protest the Supreme Court’s August 1 decision on SC-ST reservations had minimal impact on Wednesday, August 21.
Daily life across the state remained largely unaffected, with schools, offices, and businesses operating as usual.
Reports indicated near-full attendance in educational institutions and workplaces.
Advertisement
Transportation services were also unaffected, with road traffic flowing smoothly and long-distance buses and trains running on schedule.
The bandh, aimed at opposing the Supreme Court’s ruling, which the protesting groups claim weakens the principles of community-based reservation, failed to garner significant support in Assam, resulting in little to no disruption throughout the day.
Advertisement