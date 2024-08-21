Bharat Bandh: Normalcy prevails across the state

In Assam, the Bharat Bandh called by 21 groups to protest the Supreme Court’s August 1 decision on SC-ST reservations had minimal impact on Wednesday, August 21.

Daily life across the state remained largely unaffected, with schools, offices, and businesses operating as usual.

Reports indicated near-full attendance in educational institutions and workplaces.

Advertisement

Transportation services were also unaffected, with road traffic flowing smoothly and long-distance buses and trains running on schedule.

The bandh, aimed at opposing the Supreme Court’s ruling, which the protesting groups claim weakens the principles of community-based reservation, failed to garner significant support in Assam, resulting in little to no disruption throughout the day.