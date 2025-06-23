Bhadohi’s handicraft gave state, country an identity: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Bhadohi’s craftsmanship has given both the state and the country a unique identity.

The chief minister pointed out that ten years ago, the carpet industry was in a dire straits. With an inspiration from Prime Minister Modi, local artisans received significant encouragement. “As a result, Uttar Pradesh now contributes 60% of the country’s carpet exports, with Bhadohi alone accounting for more than 60% of that figure. The district has also received a GI tag for its carpets. In light of this, both the Centre and the state supported the development of the Carpet Expo Mart,” he added.

During a visit to Bhadohi on Monday, Yogi conducted a review meeting with local public representatives on the district’s development projects. Acting on their demands, he announced several key development initiatives.

Stating that Bhadohi is widely known for its exceptional craftsmanship and is progressing in the right direction, he granted immediate approval for a bridge over the Ganga River near Dengurpur in Sitamarhi and a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) on the railway line between Gopiganj and Mirzapur. He noted that while an auditorium had already been sanctioned for the district headquarters, it is now being developed as a multipurpose hall.

The CM also prioritized residential facilities for officers and staff at the headquarters and sought a report on the status of outsourced sanitation workers under the Panchayati Raj Department. Additionally, he directed officials to improve road connectivity to the district headquarters and expedite work on the approved mini-stadium.

CM Yogi said multiple government-led initiatives have been launched to support entrepreneurs and artisans. The aim is to further promote and support India’s ancient handicrafts and establish a stronger international market presence.

The chief minister inspected the district hospital and stated that it had become a symbol of past governments’ inefficiency and corruption. He stated that the current government has revived the stalled project and resumed development work at the facility.

He reviewed the ongoing construction of a new 50-bedded critical care center and informed that funds have been sanctioned for renovating the hospital’s old building. The Rajkiya Nirman Nigam has been assigned to complete the work by December 2025. He also stated that efforts are underway to establish a medical college in Bhadohi under the PPP model, with preparations underway to meet the necessary standards.

Earlier, on the ‘Balidan Diwas’ of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath planted a ‘Rudraksha’ sapling at the Bhadohi Collectorate campus on Monday. The plantation was carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.’

He called upon the people of Uttar Pradesh to actively participate in this noble initiative and walk shoulder to shoulder with the government in building a greener state. He appealed to everyone not only to plant a tree but also to ensure its care and protection.