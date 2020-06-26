A video surfaced online of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Vishakhapatnam where the team hand-reared the striped cubs to adulthood.

The hyena cubs were not seen to be in good condition and the zoo workers took them under their supervision and nurtured them to adulthood.

“Hand raring of Hyena cubs at #vizagzoo Kudos to Animal keeper Sahadev, Dr Srinivas and team for taking the cubs to adulthood,” Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam said in a tweet.

Initially, the hyena cubs were seen dragging by her mother here and there in a critical condition.

The health workers then took them in their cognizance and given the required medical treatment.

The ailing cubs very well travelled the journey to their adulthood with the help of these zoo workers.