Bengaluru stampede: K’taka govt hikes compensation for victims’ kin; man files complaint against Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka government has hiked the compensation for the kin of Bengaluru stadium stampede victims to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 10 Lakh announced earlier.

At least 11 people were killed and 33 others sustained injuries during a stampede that took place at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The tragic incident happened during the IPL victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an increase in the compensation announced for the families of those who died in the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium from Rs 10 lakh each to Rs 25 lakh. Our government hopes that families who have lost loved ones will not suffer further due to financial problems,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in an announcement on Saturday.

Following the tragedy, Siddaramaiah ordered a magisterial probe into the incident, and multiple FIRs were also registered.

The stampede also resulted in the suspension of top police officials, including Commissioner of Police B Dayananda.

Siddaramaiah’s political secretary B Govindaraju, was also removed for his alleged role in organising the hurried celebrations, and the police arrested RCB and Karnataka State Cricket Association representatives.

Meanwhile, Girish Kumar, a resident of Kottigepalya in Bengaluru, has submitted a formal complaint to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against Siddaramaiah.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that Siddaramaiah had personally invited people to participate in the victory celebrations but didn’t make adequate security arrangements.

Advertisement