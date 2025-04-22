Bengaluru road rage: Victim released, IAF officer booked in assault case

In a stunning role reversal in the Bengaluru road rage case, a delivery boy, Vivek Kumar, has been released and the role of the IAF officer, who is now absconding and is believed to be in West Bengal, is being investigated.

The police have issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the officer in an attempt to murder case. Once arrested, he will be prosecuted for fake ‘evidence in videos’ he posted on social media.

The 0delivery boy-biker Vikas Kumar, after his release on bail on Tuesday, told the media that he retaliated in self-defence. Bangalore Commissioner of Police B Dayananda too noted the fact that the IAF officer had lied in the video and posted it on social media. Now, with an attempt to murder case filed against him, he is sure to be arrested once he responds and presents himself before the police to join the investigations.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara informed that the accused was absconding and is believed to be in West Bengal.

What began as a minor road rage case on Monday morning turned out to be a major language issue drawing in the top politicians to defend Brand Bengaluru and rubbish the attempts of an IAF officer to defame Kannada and Karnataka to play victim card and escape from a near certain punishment for a crime — verbal and physical intimidation of a commoner.

Following up on the reaction of Karnataka, Parameshwaran and Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah came out with a strong statement against the IAF officer and the entire ecosystem that went about tarnishing the image of Bengaluru and Karnataka and Kannadigas. He made a particular mention of “National media channels” that, he said, neglected their responsibility and professional ethics, and amplified a baseless accusation by one individual, thereby casting aspersions on the entire state.

The chief minister directed the police chief to carry out a detailed and fair investigation into the whole affair and take the case to its logical conclusion. “This has caused pain and anguish to every Kannadiga,” he said, appealing to them not to succumb to provocation or emotion. “Let us uphold the law and maintain peace. Karnataka is governed by a government elected by the people of this land, and it stands firmly for justice and dignity,” Siddaramaiah said.

“In connection with a recent incident in CV Raman Nagar, Bengaluru, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose assaulted a Kannadiga, Vikas Kumar, following a minor vehicle-related matter. Subsequently, he made unwarranted and derogatory remarks against Karnataka and Kannadigas on social media, displaying conduct that is deeply disrespectful and inflammatory,” the chief minister said.

Kannadigas are proud of their mother tongue but are not parochial or intolerant. “It is not in our culture to attack or abuse others over linguistic matters. Karnataka has a long and proud tradition of embracing people from across the country, treating them with respect, and accepting them as one of our own. The inclusive spirit of this land is well documented in history,” he said, adding, this would not mean allowing anyone to ride a roughshod over citizens.

“With regard to the incident, I have instructed the commissioner of police to take an appropriate legal action against the individuals involved, irrespective of their position or rank. The state government is treating this matter with utmost seriousness and is committed to ensuring justice for the victim,” the chief minister said, spreading a sense of joy among the Karnataka people, and visibly so on the social media handle twitter with many thanking the chief minister for giving the assurance of justice to the delivery boy.

The incident has brought together scores of Kannada activists who are now slowly speaking about the usefulness of allowing so many immigrants into the city and state.