Bengaluru poised to become global hub for medical tourism: Karnataka Medical Education Minister at launch of SPARSH Quaternary Care Hospital

With India fast emerging as a leading destination for global healthcare seekers, Bengaluru is positioning itself as a future global hub for medical tourism, said Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Karnataka’s Minister of Medical Education, at the inauguration ceremony of SPARSH Group of Hospitals’ new 300-bed quaternary care facility at Hennur Road.

The event marked a significant leap in the city’s medical infrastructure and reinforced Karnataka’s vision of healthcare leadership.

The hospital was inaugurated by Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, in the presence of key dignitaries, including Jagadguru Shri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswami of Suttur Math, Shri SS Mallikarjun, Minister of Mines & Geology and Horticulture, Shri Basavaraj Bommai, MP and Former Chief Minister, Justice Shivaraj V Patil, Former Supreme Court Judge, Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa, MLA, and Shri BA Basavaraja, MLA, KR Puram.

“The world is looking at India—and Karnataka—as a healthcare destination,” said Dr Sharan Prakash Patil. “Our doctors are globally respected for their expertise and ethics. With Bengaluru’s technological ecosystem and the rise of cutting-edge facilities like SPARSH Hennur, we are creating the ideal environment for medical innovation and global patient care. We’re also working to establish platforms to attract international patients and create a robust medical tourism ecosystem.”

He added that Karnataka now has the highest number of medical seats in India, even ahead of Tamil Nadu, and is investing heavily in super-speciality hospitals and cancer centres across the state.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who inaugurated SPARSH Hospital on Hennur Road said, “Karnataka needs more hospitals and greater investment in the healthcare sector—not just in numbers, but in the quality of care we deliver. The focus must be on advanced, patient-centric services that can truly save lives. We are now seeing super-speciality services becoming a reality even in government hospitals, which is a big step forward.

“What’s encouraging is that cutting-edge technologies—like robotics, artificial intelligence, and next-generation medical equipment—are no longer confined to private institutions or big cities. With time, these technologies become more affordable and accessible, and that’s a huge advantage for public health. We must wholeheartedly welcome such innovations and continue to support the growth of world-class healthcare infrastructure across both public and private sectors,” he added.

The new SPARSH Hospital at Hennur Road is designed as a state-of-the-art quaternary care centre, offering specialities in orthopaedics, neurosciences, cardiac sciences, oncology, organ transplants, and a dedicated Women & Children’s Centre. The facility integrates robotic-assisted surgeries, AI-based diagnostics, 3D printing, and real-time analytics, offering a fusion of clinical excellence and digital innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sharan Shivaraj Patil, Chairman of SPARSH Group of Hospitals, emphasised the deeply personal vision behind this expansion. He said, “Hennur is a growing neighbourhood that lacked access to high-end healthcare. “My own experience navigating my father’s cancer care during the COVID-19 pandemic made me realise how difficult it can be—even for those in the field—to bring everything together. That journey inspired me to make high-quality cancer treatment accessible to every family. SPARSH Hennur is our first dedicated step into cancer care, and we aim to extend the same excellence to every patient.”

Beyond medical care, the facility is expected to generate over 2,500 direct and indirect jobs, strengthening the region’s economy. Built with patient-centric design and research-focused infrastructure, SPARSH Hennur also aims to become a hub for academic medicine and clinical innovation.