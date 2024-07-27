Bengaluru murder accused nabbed in MP

A man accused of brutally murdering a woman inside a hostel at Bengaluru, was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police from the accused’s hometown Begamganj in Raisen district of MP early Friday morning.

According to Raisen SP Vikas Sahwal, the accused identified as Abhishek Ghoshi, 23, was nabbed at around 4 am and handed over to a police team from Bengaluru that had been tracing the man after the murder.

According to reports, the accused was studying and living in Bengaluru for the past four years.

He had allegedly murdered a 24-year-old woman of Bihar inside her hostel under Koramangla police station area of Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage doing rounds in the social media had shown Ghoshi walking into the corridor of the hostel holding a polythene bag. He then knocked at the door of the victim’s room and dragged her out.

The woman was seen fighting the attacker but was eventually overpowered by him. After that, the man slit her throat and ran away.

After the woman shouted for help, other women in the building came out from their rooms but could not save her.

Reports said that the victim, who worked with a private company, was the roommate of the accused’s girlfriend.

According to reports, Ghoshi suspected that the deceased had convinced his girlfriend to leave him and that is being presumed as the reason he killed the woman in anger.