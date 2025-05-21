Bengaluru heaves a sigh of relief as rain goes away, for now

Despite respite from heavy rain that pounded Bengaluru for two consecutive days on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the city continued to witness heavy waterlogging in several low-lying areas amid fears that there could be an action replay if the weatherman’s alerts of more rain over the next two days come true.

However, with no fresh rain, several parts of the city began limping back to normal. Areas like Electronic City and HSR Layout saw normal conditions on Wednesday morning, with no overnight rain. Still, the impact of two consecutive nights of heavy downpour remained evident in many low-lying areas, where people continued to wade through ankle-to-knee-deep water.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar conducted a survey to assess the havoc caused by the heavy rains. At some places, they were confronted by angry residents who blamed them for the recurring problems they faced year after year.

At Sai Layout, Horamavu, angry residents questioned the CM during his visit to flood-affected areas. Siddaramaiah listened to their complaints, accepted their petition, and directed the accompanying officials to begin relief work immediately.

The duo also visited Yelahanka to inspect encroachments on stormwater drains and ordered their immediate removal. In many areas, constructions over stormwater drains have been identified as a key reason for heavy waterlogging. The CM said no builder was big enough to escape action on this score.

In HBR Layout, Siddaramaiah instructed officials to fix the bottleneck near the railway track and directed town planning officials to stop basement parking and the construction of low-lying houses in flood-prone areas.