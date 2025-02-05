Bengal Global Business Summit reflects growing political and economic ties between Hemant Soren and Mamata Banerjee

The Bengal Global Business Summit 2025 not only served as a platform for economic discussions but also highlighted the growing political and economic camaraderie between Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Both leaders emphasised the importance of regional cooperation in driving economic growth and strengthening state-level alliances.

CM Hemant Soren, in his address, positioned Jharkhand as a key investment hub, inviting entrepreneurs and businesses to explore opportunities in mining, manufacturing, tourism, and textiles. Stressing the state’s economic significance, he noted that Jharkhand holds 40% of India’s mineral resources, making it a crucial player in national industrial development.

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee projected West Bengal as a gateway to business expansion in eastern India, aligning with her broader political strategy of positioning the state as a commercial powerhouse. Her emphasis on economic self-reliance and inter-state cooperation echoed Soren’s stance on collaborative growth beyond political boundaries.

This alignment between politics and business reflects a deeper regional strategy where economic summits double as political networking platforms. Both leaders, known for their oppositional stance against the central government, are seen leveraging economic forums to strengthen state-led development models, reducing dependency on New Delhi.

While the summit focused on attracting investment, the underlying political undertones were evident. With Jharkhand and Bengal sharing cultural and economic similarities, this collaboration could set the stage for stronger regional ties, not just in trade but also in political manoeuvring ahead of upcoming national elections.