Bengal business summit: Strong Centre-state relations needed to attract investments, says Dhankar

Even the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS)- 2022, here on Wednesday, could not totally overcome the shadow of the different issue-based spats between the Union and state governments.

Delivering his address at the inaugural session of BGBS-2022, the annual event to showcase the state as an ideal investment destination, the state Governor reminded of the need for a joint initiative by the Union and state government to work for the economic development of the state by attracting new investments.

Stressing on the need for “development bonhomie,” the Governor reminded that what industrialists are looking for before investment is political stability and rule of law in a state government. He said this while the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was sitting on the same dais.

Political observers feel that these comments by the Governor were subtle reminders of the recent incidents of violence and law & order issues in the state. BGBS started in 2015 and this is the sixth edition of the annual event, which is happening again after a gap of two years. In 2019 and 2020, the event was not conducted because of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Lok East, Act East” policy has opened tremendous growth potential for the eastern states of the country especially for West Bengal.

“The Prime Minister wants security and development for all. West Bengal has tremendous advantages like geographical location, ample availability of raw materials and skilled manpower. What we need is accommodating opposite views since opposite views often prove to be right,” he said.

According to a statement issued by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), a total of 250 business representatives from 19 countries are present on the occasion. The popular names from the Indian industries present include, Gautam Adani, Niranjan Hiranandani, Sajjan Jindal and Sanjiv Goenka among others.