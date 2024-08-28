Bengal bandh: BJP alleges TMC workers fired at its leader’s car; police detain protesters

The 12-hour bandh called by the opposition BJP in West Bengal on Wednesday over the alleged police high-handedness during its ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally saw workers of the party and the TMC clash with each other at several locations in the state.

Amid heightened political tensions, the saffron party also alleged that TMC workers attacked the car of its leader at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district.

Terming the incident an “assassination attempt”, BJP leader Arjun Singh claimed that seven bullets were also fired at the car of Priyangu Pandey, another party leader, during the attack.

Singh also alleged that the assault happened in the presence of a senior state police officer, raising concerns over the state’s law and order situation.

“This was a planned attempt to kill Priyangu Pandey. The driver has been shot, and two people have been injured, one of them critically,” Singh said.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, vowed to escalate the protests further, if what he termed “police repression”, continued. “We will stall West Bengal if this oppression does not stop,” he warned.

BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania and his supporters reportedly blocked trains at Bongaon railway station in support of the bandh. Bus services in several areas were also affected due to the statewide shutdown.

So far, the police has reportedly arrested around 200 protesters.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly opposed the bandh, urging citizens to carry on with their daily routines.

Sharing a purported video on social media, TMC MP Mahua Moitra accused BJP workers of forcibly shutting down schools to enforce the strike. “BJP goons forcefully shutting high schools today. Don’t expect more from party whose leader has mystery degree in Entire Political Science. Thank you BJP for reinforcing why Bengal shuns you. Jai Shri Galgoatias,” she said.

The BJP’s 12-hour ‘Bangla bandh’ comes in protest against the police action during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally held on Tuesday.

The Nabanna rally was organized by a newly formed student group, ‘Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj’, demanding the resignation of the chief minister over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month.