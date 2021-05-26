Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that nations across the world should unite to fight against forces who spread hate, terror and mindless violence. He made these comments on Buddha Jayanti, signalling to the world that India is about peace and harmony but terrorism will not be tolerated.

Modi said while Buddha’s life was about peace, harmony and co-existence, there are forces in today’s world “whose existence depends on spreading hate, terror and mindless violence”.

“Such forces don’t believe in liberal democratic principles. Believers of humanity must come together, defeat terror,” Modi added.

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said that India should not lose sight of other challenges like climate change.

Mentioning that India is among the few large economies to be on track to complete the Paris targets, the Prime Minister said: “For us, sustainable living is not only about right words it is about actions.”

“While we do everything possible to fight Covid-19, we must not lose sight of other challenges humanity faces. One of the challenges is climate change. Weather patterns are changing, glaciers are melting, rivers and forests are in danger, we can’t let our planet remain wounded,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that has almost dismantled the country’s health infrastructure. The Prime Minister exhibited respect for the healthcare workers as well as frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19, saying, “once again salute our frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need, to those who have suffered and lost their dear ones. I extend condolences.”

A day after recording less than two lakh cases of Covid, India on Wednesday once again breached the mark with 2,08,921 fresh cases while 4,157 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

On Monday, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to coronavirus infections, thus becoming world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

(With IANS inputs)