Behera takes over as GM, Projects, Indian Port Rail and Railway Corporation

Mohes Kumar Behera, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), has Joined as Chief General Manager (Projects) Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited, a JV company under Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Government of India, at Bhubaneswar, on re-employment basis. Recently, he retired from East Coast Railways as Additional General Manager.

A Graduate from the University College of Engineering, Burla in Civil Engineering and M Tech in Ocean Engineering from IIT, Madras, Behera’s extensive academic background complements his rich experience spanning over three decades in Railway working, said an official statement.

Behera earlier held key positions such as Chief Bridge Engineer and Chief Engineer (Bridge Rehabilitation) in East Coast Railway (ECoR). Noteworthy roles include his tenure as Group General Manager at RITES, Bhubaneswar, and Chief Engineer (Construction) overseeing the Ganga Bridge project under East Central Railway at Patna and Munger.

He worked in critical posts such as Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) in Sambalpur, Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer in ECoR, and Deputy Chief Engineer (Con) in North Frontier Railway.