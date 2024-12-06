Beef ban in Assam evokes accolades and debate across party lines

The Assam BJP has lauded the state government’s decision to ban public beef consumption, hailing it as a crucial step toward preserving cultural and religious harmony.

Senior party spokesperson Subhash Dutta emphasised that the policy aligns with the values of Assamese society and the constitutional principles under Articles 25 and 48 that uphold religious freedoms while advocating the preservation of cattle.

The BJP in Assam has positioned the decision as a reflection of the state’s commitment to maintaining public order and respecting majority sentiments, especially in a state with a significant Hindu population.

The party highlighted similar measures in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, which have stringent cattle slaughter laws. However, BJP’s stance on beef bans reveals a stark contrast in its approach across states.

In Kerala, where beef consumption is integral to local cuisine and culture, BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, have faced criticism for attempting to impose dietary restrictions. The Kerala leadership of the party cautioned against the move as it could send a “wrong message to people” if not defined properly.

Kerala BJP vice-president Major Ravi claimed that the sudden ban on beef could be misinterpreted. He said there was a need to understand the difference between beef and cow.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021 prohibits the sale or purchase of beef and beef products in areas predominantly inhabited by Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and other non-beef-eating communities, or within a 5 km radius of temples or other religious institutions.

Cattle slaughter also requires a ‘fit-for-slaughter’ certificate.