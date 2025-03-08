“…Because somebody has finally exposed India”: Trump claims New Delhi has agreed to cut tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that India has agreed to reduce tariffs on American products, stating that the country was finally being “exposed” by someone for its trade policies.

“…India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can’t even sell anything in India…They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done…,” Trump said.

His remarks come amid ongoing discussions on a Bilateral Trade Agreement between the two countries. Trump has also threatened to impose reciprocal tariffs on India starting next month.

However, the Indian government has downplayed Trump’s threats, asserting that both countries are engaged in discussions on a multi-sector trade agreement.

Responding to a question on Trump’s threat of reciprocal tariffs, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal had recently held discussions with his US counterparts regarding the trade agreement.

“Commerce and Industries Minister was in the U.S. and met his counterparts. The two governments are in the process of advancing discussions on a multi-sector bilateral trade agreement,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump had agreed to move forward with negotiations on a Bilateral Trade Agreement.