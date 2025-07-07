Bear mauls 3 people to death in MP, 5 injured

A bear mauled three people to death and injured five others in a village near the Sanjay Gandhi Tiger Reserve in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh Monday morning.

Irate villagers surrounded the bear and thrashed it to death with sticks and clubs, soon after it attacked the villagers.

According to the police, the incident was reported near Bastua village at around 5 AM.

A villager, Babbu Yadav (80) was grazing buffaloes when the bear attacked him.

Hearing his screams for help, some more villagers, including Deenbandhu Sahu (70), Manish Sahu (27), Santosh Yadav (43) and others rushed to save him.

However, the bear attacked them too.

Deenbandhu and Babbu died on the spot. Manish, Santosh, and three villagers were injured. The bear injured a buffalo too.

Meanwhile, several other villagers armed with sticks and clubs also reached the spot. They surrounded the bear and killed it on the spot.

The injured villagers were rushed to the primary health care center of the area, but Santosh Yadav succumbed to injuries.

Teams of the police and forest departments reached the spot and launched investigations into the incident.