BCs form more than half of Telangana’s population: Caste census report

The recently-conducted caste census in Telangana has revealed that Backward Classes (BCs) are the largest demographic group, making up 56 per cent of the state’s population.

Almost 97 per cent of the households in the state took part in the survey that was a key promise made by the Congress during the assembly elections in the state.

Advertisement

The census report was submitted on Sunday to the Cabinet sub-committee headed by state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. It will be presented before the state Cabinet on February 4 and then before the state Assembly immediately.

Advertisement

According to the survey, the total population of Telangana’s is 3, 54,77,554 with the BCs being more than half of it. The Scheduled Castes (SC) form 17.43 per cent, the Scheduled Tribes (STs) 10.45 per cent, and the BCs 56.33 per cent, including 10.08 per cent of Muslims of the population. The Muslim community forms 12.56 per cent of which only 2.48 per cent constitutes only other castes.

The total population of other castes, including Muslims, stands at 15.79 per cent. “There are a total of 1,15,71,457 households in Telangana. Out of these, 1,12,15,134 were surveyed during the census,” said Reddy. He said his government was determined to bring about a revolutionary change in society through the data collated in the survey and ensure social justice.

The irrigation minister also claimed that while Bihar took six months and Rs 500 crore to complete the caste census, in Telangana, it was carried out in 50 days and at a lesser cost. He admitted the survey faced challenges due to misinformation campaigns and legal hurdles. Moreover, there were locked houses and 1.68 lakh families were hesitant to participate but relented.

The census data is expected to go a long way in determining the state‘s policies and allocation of resources through welfare programmes as well as representation. The BCs have been demanding that the census report should be made public before the local polls in the state.

The state government launched a comprehensive household survey, titled Socio-Economic Education, Employment and Political Caste Survey, 2024 on November 6 last year. Prior to the launch of the door-to-door survey, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is quite vocal about the caste census, visited Hyderabad and took part in a discussion organized by the Congress party.

Although the BRS government under K Chandrasekhar Rao had launched a census in the state, it never revealed the findings before the public.

In Karnataka, the Congress government faced opposition to the caste survey report within the party.