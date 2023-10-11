Battle against pollution: Delhi govt failed on every front, claims Bidhuri

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Wednesday, claimed that the AAP Government has failed on every front in the battle against pollution.

“Apart from vehicular emissions, the Kejriwal Government has not implemented orders such as the ban on single-use plastics, road dust, and the cleanliness of the Yamuna River,” Bidhuri said.

The leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly pointed out that pollution has once again increased in the national capital with “claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab about reducing incidents of stubble burning are proving to be false”.

Bidhuri said due to lack of improvement in public transport, people are compelled to bring their vehicles on the roads. “Most of the pollution is spreading through road dust, yet the Delhi government has made no arrangements for road maintenance or cleaning,” he added.

“Measures like cleaning roads with machines or dust suppression are as ineffective as beating around the bush,” he said.

The leader of the Opposition said the city government claims to measure real-time pollution, but the truth is that the machines used for pollution measurement are faulty. “Additionally, the smog tower installed at Connaught Place to reduce pollution has only proved to be a publicity stunt,” he added.