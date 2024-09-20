Bastar’s Naxal victims share their ordeal in Delhi, express trust in Chhattisgarh government’s development initiatives

Victims from the Naxal-affected Bastar region of Chhattisgarh voiced their struggles and pain at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Friday. These individuals, who have endured Naxalite violence, shared their experiences and called for more support and assistance from the government. Besides physical and emotional trauma caused by Naxal attacks, they also highlighted the lack of development and basic facilities in their villages, which has plagued the region for years.

The victims expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Chhattisgarh government, acknowledging the significant steps taken towards the development of Bastar. Notably, the recently launched Niyad Nalla Nar Yojana has provided a new direction for the development of basic infrastructure in the region. Through this scheme, remote areas in Bastar are now seeing improvements in roads, water supply, electricity, and healthcare services, leading to a better quality of life for its people.

Young man loses leg in Maoist bomb explosion

Avalam Mara from Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, lost his left leg on February 22, 2017, due to a pressure bomb planted by Maoists. While cutting bamboo in the forest, Avalam accidentally stepped on the bomb, which exploded, severely injuring his leg. The incident forced him to rely on crutches for the rest of his life. Once a key breadwinner for his family, Avalam now faces immense economic hardship as his ability to provide for his family has been drastically impacted.

Innocent girl loses eye in Maoist explosion

On December 18, 2013, 13-year-old Radha Salam from Narayanpur district lost one of her eyes and suffered severe facial injuries in a Maoist blast. While playing with her cousin, she picked up a shiny object, which turned out to be a bomb planted by the Maoists. The explosion injured both children severely. This incident devastated Radha’s family, especially since her mother had already passed away, and her father now bears the responsibility of caring for her. Despite assurances of financial aid from local authorities, Radha continues to face both physical and emotional challenges.

Woman loses leg in Maoist IED attack

Bhime Markam, a livestock farmer from Dantewada, became a victim of a Maoist IED explosion on November 9, 2016. The blast resulted in the loss of her left leg and inflicted serious injuries on other parts of her body. Bhime, once the primary provider for her family, now struggles with the economic consequences of the incident. While the local administration has promised assistance, the attack has significantly altered her life, and she continues to face an uphill battle.

15 villagers killed in Maoist attack on passengers

On May 17, 2010, Maoists attacked a passenger bus, killing 15 villagers and injuring 12 others. Dudi Mahadev, a resident of Sukma district, lost his right leg in the attack, while another injured passenger, Mamta Gorla, sustained severe injuries to her body. This attack stands as yet another brutal reminder of the impact of Maoist violence, where innocent lives are torn apart.

These stories deeply moved the audience, bringing the human toll of Naxalite violence to the forefront.

Commitment from Central and state governments to Naxal elimination

Victims of Naxal violence from Bastar met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday to share their experiences. The Home Minister assured them that their issues would be addressed with utmost seriousness. He praised the victims’ resilience and courage and reaffirmed the Central government’s commitment to eradicating Naxalism. Shah also emphasised the government’s dedication to developing Naxal-affected areas through special schemes. Meanwhile, under the guidance of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, around 70 families from Bastar, affected by Naxal violence, met with Shah.