Barring one, all Pakistanis repatriated from UP following CM Yogi’s directions

In the wake of the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani citizens have been expelled from Uttar Pradesh under the Central Government’s orders.

UP has become the first state to achieve almost 100 per cent repatriation of Pakistani nationals within 24 hours, with only one remaining to be deported, government officials here on Monday claimed.

Advertisement

The last Pakistani citizen is set to be deported on Wednesday, under constant surveillance by police and intelligence agencies.

Advertisement

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Central Government issued immediate advisories for all states to repatriate Pakistani nationals.

Acting swiftly, CM Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting with Home Department officials and other agencies. He issued strict instructions to expel all Pakistani citizens from Uttar Pradesh, directing police teams to personally escort them to the border to ensure their safe return to Pakistan.

Following CM Adityanath’s directives, all 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh were placed on high alert, and swift action was taken. Director General of Police Prashant Kumar confirmed that under the Chief Minister’s guidance, comprehensive steps were implemented statewide to repatriate Pakistani nationals. He affirmed that 100 per cent of Pakistani citizens have been deported, with local police teams escorting them to the border. Only one Pakistani national remains, set to be deported on April 30.

Thanks to the stringent directives and real-time monitoring by Chief Minister Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the first state in India to execute such swift and comprehensive action against Pakistani citizens, ensuring their return with full verification at the border.