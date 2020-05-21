As migrant workers continue to return home cases of coronavirus among them has been rising. Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district has emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot, with 95 new cases of the virus reported in a single day, reported PTI. NDTV reports, 1,041 migrants who have returned home from other states have been found infected with coronavirus.

District Magistrate Aadarsh Kumar said on Wednesday that of the 245 samples sent for testing on May 15-16, 95 have been found positive. Among those who tested positive, 49 are migrants who had recently returned from other states, the DM said, adding that all have been admitted to hospital as per the protocol. The remaining 46 are those who had come in contact with 6 infected persons and had been kept in isolation, the DM said.

With this the total number of virus cases in the district has gone up to 122, the DM added. Earlier on Tuesday, 50 migrants had tested positive in Basti district.

According to UP government’s data 43,625 samples have been collected from those who have returned to the state. The state also reported 249 new COVID-19 cases in total in the 24 hours till Wednesday taking the total number of infections to 5,175.