Bank scam: ED issues ultimatum to Kerala CPM leader

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to CPM state committee member M K Kannan asking him to submit the details about his assets as part of the investigation into the Rs 300-crore Karuvannur cooperative bank scam.

The Central probe agency has directed Kannan to submit financial documents, including those of his relatives before 5 October.

Kannan failed to comply with the repeated orders of the ED prompting the Central agency to set a 5 October deadline. According to the ED, Kannan has not even submitted a copy of his PAN card.

The ED sleuths are of the view that the CPM leader has a clear idea of the key links behind the black money dealings being carried out in the Thrissur district’s cooperative sector.

MK Kannan, who is vice-chairman of the Kerala bank and president of the Trissur Cooperative Bank has appeared before the ED for interrogation twice. On 25 September, the agency interrogated him for seven hours

On Friday, though Kannan appeared before the ED, the agency said his interrogation stopped as he showed signs of dizziness. However, Kannan said he had no such issues and was asked to go after the questioning was over.