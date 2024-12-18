Bangladesh HC commutes ULFA chief Paresh Baruah’s death sentence, acquits former minister Babar in 2004 arms haul case

In a significant judicial development, the Bangladesh High Court has commuted the death sentence of Paresh Baruah, the chief of the banned terror outfit ULFA, to life imprisonment, as reported by Prothom Alo.

The court also acquitted former junior minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar and five others in the 2004 Chattogram arms haul case.

The case originated from the interception of 10 truckloads of arms and ammunition in 2004 during the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led regime. The weapons were allegedly intended for terror organisations operating against India.

At the time, Lutfozzaman Babar served as Minister of State for Home Affairs and was implicated in facilitating the arms smuggling operation.

The massive consignment highlighted deep links between the BNP regime and anti-India forces, including providing refuge to ULFA leader Paresh Baruah, who is now believed to be operating from China.

The crackdown on such activities began under Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, which sought to dismantle networks threatening regional security.

The recent acquittal of Babar and the reduction in sentences for other accused, including Baruah, comes amidst political upheaval in Bangladesh.

Following Hasina’s departure amid political unrest in August, a caretaker government led by Muhammad Yunus has assumed power.

These developments have heightened tensions with India amid escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh.