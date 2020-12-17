Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, in a video conference with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, said that Bangladesh continues to be one of the significant pillars of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

PM Modi said that his government concentrated on keeping strong relations with Dhaka ever since it came into power.

The two leaders jointly inaugurated a Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibition, a pre-1965 railway link, released a commemorative stamp on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s birth centenary.

the two countries also signed a pact to form an India-Bangladesh CEOs forum with IT sector as a priority area.

Addressing the India-Bangladesh virtual summit with PM Sheikh Hasina. https://t.co/ewHLRWvVLZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2020

“It is a matter of pride for us to celebrate Vijay Diwas as a mark of victory over Anti-Liberation Forces. Today, when Bangladesh is celebrating 49 years of its Indepedence, I pay my tributes to all bravehearts who laid down their lives in the struggle,” PM Modi said.

“Bangladesh is a major pillar in our neighbourhood-first policy and strengthening our relations has been a priority. Even during the pandemic, our efforts have continuously moved ahead in several field apart from the health sector. We’ve also reduced hurdles in land-border trade,” he added.