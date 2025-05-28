Bangla woman held at Mumbai airport after 33 years of illegal stay

A Bangladeshi national, Maria Khatun Mohammad Mansoor Ali, was apprehended at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after living illegally in India for 33 years using forged documents, officials said on Wednesday.

Maria was detained by immigration authorities upon her arrival from Kuwait, where she had been employed for six years. Routine checks revealed that she had fraudulently obtained an Indian passport, which she used for international travel and employment abroad.

Following her detention, Maria was handed over to the Sahar Police, who registered a case and formally arrested her. Investigators are now probing how she managed to evade detection for over three decades and whether she benefited from assistance provided by a wider illegal network.

Her arrest has raised concerns about potential loopholes in the passport issuance and verification process, prompting authorities to review existing protocols.