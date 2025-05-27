Balrampur Chini Mills Limited signs MoU with UP Govt for establishment of 1st polylactic acid plant with an investment of Rs 2850 cr

In a major stride toward sustainable industrial development, Balrampur Chini Mills Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to establish a 250 TPD Polylactic Acid (PLA) Plant at Kumbhi Chini Mills in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The agreement marks a significant investment of ₹2,850 crore and is expected to generate 225 new employment opportunities in the state. The MoU was exchanged between Vijay Kiran Anand, CEO, Invest UP and Avantika Saroagi, Executive Director, Balrampur Chini Mills Limited in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Vivek Saroagi, Chairman, Balrampur Chini Mills.

The project is set to commence operations this month, reinforcing the state’s commitment to fostering industrial innovation and sustainable growth.

State Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, highlighted the state’s commitment to sustainable industrial growth, stating, “Uttar Pradesh continues to lead the way in sustainable industrial growth. This landmark investment by Balrampur Chini Mills not only strengthens our commitment to green technology but also reinforces our position as India’s preferred investment destination.”

Vivek Saraogi, expressed confidence in the collaborative efforts with the state government, stating, “We aim to drive innovation in bioplastics and contribute to a greener future.”

Vijay Kiran Anand emphasized that this project aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to position Uttar Pradesh as a preferred investment destination and achieve a one-trillion-dollar economy through sustainable industrial development.