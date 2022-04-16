Ballygunge bypoll: Babul Supriyo dedicates ‘win’ to Mamata Banerjee

As the Trinamool Congress party led in the by-polls, former Union Minister and party’s Ballygunge Assembly candidate Babul Supriyo dedicated his “win” to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said the BJP’s position shows the effect of the fuel price hike.

“I’m leading, along with that Shatrughan Sinha is leading as well. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) guided us to work at grassroots levels. I dedicate my win to CM Mamata Banerjee and Ma-Mati-Manush. BJP’s position shows the effect of fuel price hike,” said Supriyo. He added that the election outcome is a “slap” on the BJP. “The Opposition stooped very low during the campaign. This result is a ‘tamacha’ (slap) on the BJP for the way they demean Bengalis. This trend is the result of the hard work of TMC workers,” the TMC leader said.

Meanwhile, TMC workers and supporters celebrate the tunes of drumbeats in Asansol as the party leads in a by-poll to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat. TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha is leading with 3,75,026 votes while BJP’s Agnimitra Paul is trailing with 2,18,601 votes in Asansol.

Speaking to ANI, Agnimitra Paul said, “There were some shortcomings from our end because of which we had to face defeat. The public’s verdict will be accepted. Few cases of rigging were seen at some places but central forces worked really well. We will work at grassroots levels in the forthcoming days”.

Reacting to Supriyo’s win from Ballygunge, she said, “Babul Supriyo’s victory in Ballygunge was predictable, Keya Ghosh has put up a big fight. We urge Police, administration, and the Election Commission to keep a check on violence in the state. Post-poll violence should not take place in West Bengal.”

For the Ballygunge Assembly by-poll, the BJP has fielded Keya Ghosh while Saira Shah Halim is the CPI(M) candidate. Former Union minister Babul Supriyo is also in the fray from the TMC.

The bypoll for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat was necessitated after Supriyo resigned from the lower House after quitting the BJP. He later joined the TMC. The Ballygunge Assembly seat bypoll was necessitated after the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee.